Is Facebook and Meta Founder Mark Zuckerberg a Trump Supporter? Zuckerberg explained to followers that they would be ending fact-checking and getting back to roots of free expression. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 7 2025, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Mark Zuckerberg (L) and Donald Trump (R)

In the early 2000's, the tech boom was just getting started. Tech giants like Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs, and others were rising to corporate supremacy on the backs of their technological inventions and the country's growing hunger for connectivity and instant gratification. Enter: Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook. It started as a humble social media app targeted at college students, and grew into a mega-corporation and one of the most popular social media platforms in human history. Although, to be fair, human history that encompasses social media isn't particularly extensive yet.

Article continues below advertisement

There was a time when Zuckerberg talked about issues he cared deeply about, including immigration, social justice, and democracy. However, Washington raked him over the coals and turned the once eager advocate into a hardened and seasoned tech mogul. With President-elect Donald Trump's second term on the horizon, Zuckerberg is shaking things up at Facebook's parent company Meta in a way that has people asking: Is Mark Zuckerberg a Trump supporter?

Article continues below advertisement

So, is Mark Zuckerberg a Trump supporter? He once championed liberal causes, but times have changed.

There was a time when the question would have almost been laughable. Zuckerberg once championed liberal causes, openly writing op-eds that encouraged people to consider social justice causes and supporting philanthropic endeavors. Then Congress pulled him into Washington D.C. and grilled him mercilessly about Facebook and his role in fact-checking, along with social media's larger role in civic responsibility.

Now, Zuckerberg seems jaded. Or perhaps strategic. A series of changes announced for Facebook seems to suggest that Zuckerberg is aligning with Trump's view on social media and espousing his disdain for fact-checking and the over-policing of opinions shared online. So does that mean he's a Trump supporter? On the one hand, Zuckerberg met with President-elect Trump late in 2024 and donated $1 million to the once and future president's inaugural fund.

Article continues below advertisement

@abcnewslive Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, confirmed reports it donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund. This comes just weeks after CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with Trump privately at Mar-a-Lago. Read More: https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/meta-donates-1-million-trumps-inauguration-fund-116722630 ♬ original sound - ABC News Live Source: TikTok / @abcnewslive

On the other hand, Zuckerberg has always been a strategist. With Trump previously going after companies like X (formerly known as Twitter) and TikTok for what he calls suppressing free speech and endangering national security, Zuckerberg could well be buying goodwill by embracing Trump's beliefs and policies, at least in public. It's hard to imagine a world where someone who so strongly champions social justice causes suddenly supports Trump, who mocks social justice warriors, but stranger things have happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether or not he personally supports Trump, Zuckerberg is clearly making friends with the incoming president. Whether it's strategy or shared ideology is anyone's guess.

Article continues below advertisement

Meta is getting a revamp.

While Trump is gearing up for a second term, Zuckerberg is overhauling policies at Meta and Facebook strategies. In a video shared to social media, Zuckerberg explained to followers that they would be ending fact-checking and getting back to what he called Facebook's roots of free expression. This language mirrors some language used by Trump and his cohort.

Additionally, Zuckerberg recently brought a staunch Trump supporter into the fold. UFC head Dana White, an outspoken Trump supporter, has joined Meta's Board of Directors, which could be seen as either a rubber stamp of Trump's policies, or perhaps a conciliatory gesture silently imploring Trump to look away from Facebook and leave the platform alone as he tackles his next four years in office.

Article continues below advertisement

@abcnewslive Facebook plans to replace its fact-checkers with "community notes," a move that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said would allow the social network to return "to our roots around free expression." Zuckerberg said fact-checkers who were put in place in the wake of President-elect Trump's 2016 election have proven to be "too politically biased" and have destroyed "more trust than they've created," particularly in the United States, This move follows Zuckerberg’s recent meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and Meta’s $1 million donation to Trump's presidential inaugural committee, a first for the company. ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous explains the threats Trump has made to Meta and Zuckerberg prior to the Meta CEO’s announcement ahead of Trump’s second term. ♬ original sound - ABC News Live Source: TikTok / @abcnewslive