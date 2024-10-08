Home > Viral News > Trending Mark Zuckerberg Gifts Wife a Posh Porsche Minivan Made From a Porsche Cayenne Mark shared news of the new car to Instagram, saying that the custom-made car was the family's "new side quest." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 8 2024, 5:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @zuck

Billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg can afford basically anything he wants. If he wants a new house, he can go buy one before the day is over. If he wants a sports car, it's his with a phone call. And it turns out that he can buy his wife whatever she wants too. Even if it doesn't exist.

The tech mogul recently had a custom Porsche minivan created for his wife, Priscilla Chan. And it's actually kind of cool.

Mark Zuckerberg commissioned a custom Porsche minivan for his wife.

Minivans aren't exactly considered the height of trend and fashion. Yet Priscilla's minivan is pretty cool, all things considered. Mark commissioned an off-market Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT to be custom-made for Priscilla, with a few neat features.

Mark shared news of the new car to Instagram, saying that the custom-made car was the family's "new side quest." Although Porsche doesn't currently offer any third-row vehicles, Priscilla's minivan has three rows. He also added sliding rear doors, and had them extend the frame for a little more interior room.

While it's apparent from the photos that the second row has bucket seats, it's unclear what the back row looks like. And of course, it all comes wrapped in the posh luxe interior that all Porsches offer.

Mark is known for some eccentric behavior and purchases.

Of course, posh Porsches aren't Mark's only luxury purchase. The Facebook founder is known for being a bit weird in his hobbies, and for buying things the average person might scratch their head over.

For instance, despite the fact that he could purchase anything he wants to wear, including several luxury name brand stores on any given Tuesday, he seems to own a bizarre army's worth of gray hoodies. It takes the guesswork out of getting dressed, at least. Additionally, he owns a compound in Hawaii. Complete with plans for an underground bunker. The compound is under super top secret hush-hush, which means that very little is known about it.

Mark is also known for having commissioned a unique (and frankly bizarre) 7-foot statue of his wife, which presides over the backyard of one of their properties.

And then, of course, there was his weird obsession with the virtual world that almost sunk Meta and, with it, Facebook and Instagram. As the COVID epidemic impacts were beginning to wind down, Mark was beginning to invest heavily in virtual reality spaces and technology for Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram. But he could never seem to sell the masses on the idea, and ultimately the company suffered financially until the project seemingly was pushed to the back-burner.