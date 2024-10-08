Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Single Dad Turns Daughter’s Bedroom Into Jail Cell After She Skipped Math Class "I’d skip class every day just for u doin that." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 8 2024, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @vince_nyla

A father who decided to turn his daughter's bedroom into a temporary jail cell for skipping math class sparked a TikTok debate. Vince (@vince_nyla) is a single dad looking after his daughter Nyla. In a recent viral TikTok, he documented his decision to turn his daughter's bedroom into a makeshift jail cell.

His video seemed to divide TikTokers. Some approved of his disciplinary measures while others felt that filming it cheapened the message he attempted to get across. "Please, if you see her when you are outside of school, don't do it like you in school. So you outside of school, please if you see her with the shirt, record her so I can make sure she's wearing the shirt," the man says as he draws on a t-shirt that's splayed across a table.

When he stands up and away from the t-shirt, he finally reveals what the message on the clothing reads: "I skipped Math class," letting everyone know that his kid didn't want to show up in school that day.

Someone off camera can be heard saying, "Yo, this is so funny I'm sorry I can't be a parent 'cause I'll be doing s--t like this all day." The video then cuts to Vince talking to his significant other in the clip, asking her if she thinks his daughter's going to be upset over the t-shirt he prepared for her.

The woman says that she definitely thinks his daughter will be upset, but when asked if she's going to skip math class again, she can't help but laugh after thinking about the moment when he finally shows the t-shirt to his kid.

Next, the video transitions to him setting up a camera in a room, and it becomes evident that the t-shirt isn't the only part of the gag. He ended up turning his daughter's bedroom into a mock jail cell.

It looks like all of her belongings have been taken out of her room and she's been left with nothing but that custom t-shirt he made for her, along with a pillow, blanket, and a pair of Crocs.

A cut in the video later reveals when his daughter, Nyla, is at the door. She arrives home and begins walking through the apartment, a Target bag in hand and the family dog following her around the place.

When she lands in her room, however, she appears shocked to see everything has been moved around. Kneeling down to look at the message on the t-shirt, Nyla picks up what appears to be a note addressed to her and she begins reading it.

Dad can be seen sitting in the living room, peering inside, ready for his daughter to look at him and broach the topic of her missing out on her math class. The young woman doesn't seem too happy with the news but doesn't immediately say anything to her father.

Several folks who responded to his video said that they felt he went too far and that at the very least, he could've ensured that she had a mattress to sleep on. Vince clarified in a follow-up video that the mattress removal gag was just that — a gag he pulled for TikTok.

There were other people who thought the behavior exhibited by her father was a cause of concern for the young woman, specifically recording her punishment and putting it online for others to see.

One commenter on the application wrote: "Awh, this is really sad and you can feel through the screen the safety she once felt leaving as she stands there." But another replied: "I’d skip class every day just for u doin that."

And then there was another person who thought that airing out personal family grievances for the entire world to see all in the name of content isn't a health dynamic to create for one's household.

"So glad I grew up in a generation that didn’t film everything. Big on the what happens under your roof stays there. This is too much no books either," they penned. There was also the behavior exhibited by the young woman as her father recorded himself dancing in her room for TikTok.

In the short clip, several users on the application expressed their horror at seeing the young woman angrily slap away at the dog on her bed as her father engaged in a revelry on camera. Her "flinch" at the end of the video also raised concerns for folks in the comments section as well.