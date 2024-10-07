Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikToker Taylor Rousseau Grigg Has Died at 25 — What Was Her Cause of Death? It seems as though Taylor's family will respect her memory and do what she did, which is to share vague details of her illness but keep the specifics under wraps. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 7 2024, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @itstaylorrousseau

Taylor Rousseau Grigg was a TikToker whose channel has 1.4 million followers. She produced a variety of daily life content, including GRWM, shopping trips, and other typical vlog-style videos.

On Oct. 6, 2024, her husband Cameron Grigg shared that the 25-year-old had died. Although fans knew Taylor was sick, her cause of death has many scratching their heads with confusion. Here's what we know.

Source: Instagram / @itstaylorrousseau Taylor Rousseau Grigg and her husband, Cameron Grigg

Taylor Rousseau Grigg's cause of death leaves fans with big questions.

Taylor has been sick for much of her life, but it was still a shock to learn that the popular social media personality had passed away at the extraordinarily young age of 25. Cameron took to Instagram to tell fans of her passing and wrote a heartbroken and heartfelt post remembering his wife.

Cameron wrote, "No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age. This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime." He called her a "light," saying that she had brought joy to those around her. Cameron went on to call his wife "brave and strong," saying that her faith kept her strong even in some of her hardest moments.

Taylor's husband then added that her body was still technically alive, being kept so by machines so that her organs could be used for donation. He added, "More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world. And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever." He also said that she would want people to know that "she's more than OK," and her spirit is "dancing in the streets made of gold."

Taylor shared updates about her battle with her illness to TikTok.

Cameron also explained that she is "no longer in pain" and has been "made whole." He wrote, "We can praise God that she will endure no more suffering." However, he called her death, "sudden and unexpected."

Naturally, fans were left with more questions than answers. Although Taylor shared her journey with her illness after being diagnosed in recent years, she never named what she was suffering from. And Cameron never explained whether her illness was the cause of her death or some other complication.

@itstaylorrousseau please continue to pray for me. These past three months have been insanely hard. And just because you think that you know everything about me because I post my life on social media. I have not disclosed the amount of pressure to succeed, and other things in my life ♬ original sound - Taylor Rousseau Grigg Source: TikTok / @itstaylorrousseau

In the past, Taylor has provided updates around her health including updates after surgery. She said that stress caused her to need surgery, and promised information at a later date. But she never went into significant detail. The last update she gave on her health had fans worried, because the influencer felt like she was "going to die." In that August update, she said that she was the most at peace she had ever been, and that stress is what made her so ill.

Influencers do of course have a right to privacy, and it seems as though Taylor's family will respect her memory and do what she did, which is to share vague details of her illness but keep the specifics under wraps. Taylor said she did so to avoid unsolicited suggestions and pressure from fans. It may be frustrating for fans, but Cameron seems determined to follow his wife's lead.