Taylor Rousseau Grigg's Husband Says "Prayers Are Always Needed" Following Her Death

Taylor and Cameron Grigg were married in 2023.

TikTok user and influencer Taylor Rousseau Grigg has died after battling an illness she wasn't forthcoming about on social media. Her husband, Cameron Grigg, took to Instagram on Oct. 5, 2024 to share the news of her passing and to share that over the past year leading up to Taylor's death, she experienced "more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime." But who is Taylor Rousseau Grigg's husband?

Like Taylor, Cameron is an influencer. He often shares hunting and fishing photos, some of which caused him to come under fire for those who criticize those practices. But in addition to Cameron's posts on social media about his own life and interests, he periodically shared uplifting photos of Taylor and captions that spoke to his admiration for his late wife.

Who is Taylor Rousseau Grigg's husband Cameron Grigg?

Cameron often makes posts on Instagram and TikTok that detail his love of hunting or, at the very least, his cowboy mentality. And when Taylor was alive, she seemed to share in these passions with Cameron. The pair got married in 2023, and they spent tons of time together both on and off social media until her death. Which, Cameron shared on Instagram, was unexpected and sudden despite Taylor battling an undisclosed illness for the better part of the year leading up to her passing.

Cameron is also heavily ingrained in the world of bull riding, which should come as little surprise to those who follow him on social media and have gotten a taste of his personality. In a June 2023 episode of the podcast Everything Rodeo, Cameron shared that you can't "halfway love" something you are passionate about, when asked about his love of the rodeo.

But Cameron's love for hunting often elicited negative comments on social media, even if Taylor's career as an influencer wasn't marred by that. Under one photo of Cameron, where he appeared bloody after a hunt, someone commented that it was "barbaric." Under another similar post after an apparent hunting trip, a user commented, "Mocking animals you have just killed and riding bulls that are made uncomfortable to entertain. Look at yourself from the outside."

Cameron Grigg's friend started a GoFundMe following Taylor's death.

Following Taylor's death, Cameron shared on Instagram, his friend started a GoFundMe to help with the financial aspect of losing Taylor so suddenly and at such a young age. "Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don't have any insurance," Cameron wrote on Instagram.