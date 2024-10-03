Home > Gaming > Roblox Roblox Game Creator Known As Gigi Faces Allegations and Social Media Backlash Another creator accused Gigi of a number of offenses, including body shaming. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 3 2024, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: Roblox

There are some Roblox games that users just can't get enough of, regardless of their age. So when allegations came out about a creator named Gigi, who is responsible for the popular Roblox game Dress To Impress, users were a bit shook. But what are the allegations and what has Gigi said about them since they came out? The allegations actually involve another game creator from Roblox and even an alleged former employee of Gigi's who worked on Dress To Impress with her.

Chances are, if you are on TikTok or X, you might have heard some rumblings or references to Gigi and her Roblox game. Dress To Impress has been around for quite some time and Gigi was working on it when she was reportedly around 14 years old, unbeknownst to other Roblox users. Now, she is answering for some allegations made against her.

What are the allegations against Gigi from Dress To Impress?

According to a lengthy thread on X from Sara, another Roblox game creator, years ago, Gigi made offensive comments and threats under the demand that Sara delete her game, It Girl, which Gigi believed was in direct competition with her own. The posts on X allege that Gigi made body-shaming comments against Sara and that she even made racist comments toward Sara.

The allegations also state that Gigi had planned to frame Sara for sexual assault. There are also claims that Gigi failed to pay some of her game developers. Gigi later released a statement that the comments she did make were said years ago, when she was 14 years old. However, the Roblox community is reeling after the allegations came out.

Gigi released a statement about Dress To Impress.

Gigi is still a teenager, though she was much younger at the time of her alleged actions and comments toward Sara. Following the release of the series of posts on X regarding Sara's claims about Gigi, the Dress To Impress creator released a statement under what appears to be her official X account. Though the account does not have a verification check. In the apparent statement, Gigi cleared up a few things and owned up to some of the allegations against her.

"I want to take a moment to address the recent allegations made by Sara," she wrote in a statement, which she shared on X as a Google Doc. "I've thought long and hard about how to 1/4 approach this, and I believe the best way is to be completely upfront and honest about what's true and what's not. I want you to hear my side."

Please read the document below regarding the recent allegations against me. I will be adding more soon but please read the document below.https://t.co/kfz7a1t4t5 — gigi (@gigi_DTI) September 30, 2024