Home > Gaming > Roblox 'Roblox' Players Freaked out When 'Dress To Impress' Went Down for a Bit — Here's What Happened What happened to 'Dress To Impress' on 'Roblox'? The popular dress-up game briefly went down, leading many players to wonder where it went. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Dec. 19 2023, Published 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Roblox

The Gist: In late December 2023, Dress to Impress went down on Roblox servers.

Players immediately took notice of the game's absence.

The dev team is currently working on new updates to the game.

Article continues below advertisement

There are all sorts of things you can do on a platform like Roblox. Since the initial COVID-19 lockdown, players have used Roblox as a virtual playground to create their own games as well as explore other users' creations using their same custom avatar. Roblox users can practically play anything from fighting games to slice-of-life sims and horror games. In fact, people have even used online servers to stage protests and marches for civil rights.

But of course, most people end up using it to play games, with much of the user-generated content receiving some level of internet fame. One such game is Dress To Impress. Though the game is currently still in "early beta" as of this writing, the game currently has thousands of members who participate regularly in the game. To that end, players were perturbed when the game's servers went down for a brief period. What happened to Dress To Impress on Roblox?

Article continues below advertisement

'Dress To Impress' underwent some maintenance on 'Roblox' servers.

As the name suggests, Dress To Impress is a fashion-based game in which players can dress up their in-game characters in new outfits and strut their stuff on a runway. Players can choose from a variety of clothes and can earn "stars" and climb leaderboards based on adhering to certain themes. They can also rank other players' style and fashion choices as part of one big community-based fashion show.

Article continues below advertisement

The game was first shared on Roblox in November of 2023, but it has already garnered a considerable following among players thanks to its popularity with Roblox gaming influencers. Online personalities such as Lana's Life on YouTube have garnered some serious numbers and viewership with their Dress To Impress content. With that kind of attention, it's no wonder that people started freaking out when it was taken down from Roblox.

Players immediately took notice when Dress To Impress suddenly disappeared from the platform. The game's main page even displayed a message stating "This place is currently under review." Not only were players unable to access the game, but it also didn't show up in search results for a time. While gamers were immediately upset by its absence, there was really no cause for concern.

Article continues below advertisement