Roblox Players Are Showing Solidarity With Palestine With In-Game Marches

Following the recent escalation of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict, celebrities, influencers, and people online are sharing where they stand. While not everyone is capable of organizing on the streets for various reasons, the younger generation has found virtual ways to show their support for Palestinians by organizing marches in Roblox, proving there's really no excuse for not showing your support in whatever way possible.

The online gaming platform is known for its notoriously young fanbase, and though there have been some questions as to how safe it is for kids, it continues to have a booming player base. Between the player-made horror games and celebrity collaborations, Roblox has become more than just another gaming site — and now the youth are using it to organize.

'Roblox' players are organizing virtual marches in support of Palestine.

Many of the places where players congregate are user-created experiences, and to organize a march in the game, a specific experience has been created. The title of the server is "(PALESTINE) Dataran Tanjung Mas," and the server has had more than 160,000 visitors since it was created on Oct. 14, even though the server size caps at 200.

"This map is made for Palestine solidarity," the caption on the server reads. It seems to have been made by Malayasian Roblox players, though its support has now reached far beyond to other corners of the world as Roblox players continue to march virtually for Palestine.

Can we talk about how well organized this is??? Even the rows are perfectly spaced 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4nH6ldPyW5 — 𝓜 ❀ ◓ (@uchihassasusaku) October 24, 2023

When players enter the server, they can choose to sport a Palestinian flag as they march. There is also a Palestinian flag situated at the entrance to this world with banners stating "We love Palestine" and "Solidarity untukmu Palestine," which means "Solidarity for you Palestine."

There also seems to be a way for players to donate Robux in the server, though it's currently unclear where exactly that money goes. Clips of Roblox players marching in the server have gone viral online, with videos circulating around TikTok and Twitter.

roblox players are doing more for palestine than politicians 😭pic.twitter.com/p1heuoNhEE — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) October 24, 2023

"Y’all my cousin is 15 and couldn’t join a protest so she just went to one on Roblox bro I’m crying," one Twitter user said of the server. "It’s so sweet even the little kids are showing out." "Roblox players are doing more for Palestine than politicians," another said with a clip of the marches.