'Total Roblox Drama' Is Based on the 'Total Drama Island' TV Show — Everything to Know 'Total Roblox Drama' was created by Mojo's Games and pits you against several other players in a series of minigames. By Jon Bitner Oct. 4 2023, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

There’s no shortage of quirky games to play in Roblox, but few are as popular today as Total Roblox Drama. Based on the hit TV series, Total Drama Island, Total Roblox Drama lets up to 60 players compete in different challenges as they try to outlast the competition and win the grand prize. Interested in learning more about Total Roblox Drama before diving in? Here’s everything you need to know about the hottest social game in Roblox.

What is 'Total Roblox Drama'?

Total Roblox Drama is a “game show” that has you and several other players competing in challenges. Lose the challenge, and you’re eliminated. After going through all the challenges, the last person standing is declared the winner.

The game is largely based on the Total Drama Island TV show, though it has a few key differences to avoid copyright issues. One of the biggest changes is character names — instead of pulling names directly from the TV show, Total Roblox Drama uses slight variations to avoid legal issues (such as renaming DJ to AJ).

Total Roblox Drama has been around since April 2020 and has seen over 295 million visits from players. It’s also frequently updated, with the latest patch adding Halloween-inspired skins, voice-chat-only lobbies, and Merge Tie-Breaker Challenges.

How to play 'Total Roblox Drama.'

Playing Total Roblox Drama is simple. First, you’ll need to create a free Roblox account. Once that’s done, navigate to the official store page for Total Roblox Drama. From there, click on the large green button to launch the game.

Need some tips to get started with the game? Here are a few things you can do to improve your odds of winning. Total Roblox Drama is a social game. That means you’ll want to be friendly with other players in the hopes they’ll help you avoid elimination.

Several challenges require fast reflexes and great platforming skills. Consider practicing your jumping skills in between competitions or checking out other Roblox games to hone your skills.

Form a solid alliance with a few other players.

Try to keep your alliance a secret. You can use private chat to help with this.

Stay on the good side of your teammates, otherwise, they’ll vote you out!

