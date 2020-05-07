Where Does Flamingo Live? The YouTube Star's Hometown and Personal Life

If you create on Roblox, you're no doubt familiar with YouTuber Flamingo, aka Albert Spencer Aretz. With more than 5 million subscribers to his channel, Albert, formerly known as Albert's Stuff, posts on the streaming platform almost daily with comedy videos and Roblox content. But where is he making all that content? Read on to learn more about the man behind the account, like where Flamingo lives and who he's dating in 2020.

Where does YouTube's Flamingo live?

Considering how prevalent flamingos are in the Sunshine State, it should come as no surprise that the Flamingo of YouTube is also from Florida. Sarasota to be exact, though he was born in New Jersey. Most of Albert's tight-knit family lives in Florida, too, including his dad Ron and his four siblings. Albert has three sisters, Mary, Daria, and Alexandria. He also has a brother, Stephen, who works as a master welder in Largo, Florida.

He lives with his girlfriend, Twitch streamer FoxxKirsten, whom he actually first met when they were both teenagers. They dated on and off until parting ways, but the two digital creators reconnected six years later and have been going strong ever since.

The couple also lives with their "kids," aka their dog Bedrock, who is named after the Minecraft game, if that tells you at all about Kirsten and Albert's level of devotion to gaming. They also have a horse and recently adopted a couple gerbils named Jinkie and Louis. They decided to foster several more in addition to their original two and have been documenting the saga on social media.