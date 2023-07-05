Home > Gaming > Roblox Yes, You Can Play 'Roblox' Without Download It, but Here’s Why That’s a Bad Idea There’s one popular way to play 'Roblox' without downloading it to your phone or PC, but you might be better off installing the app. By Jon Bitner Jul. 5 2023, Published 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Roblox Corporation

The online game Roblox is one of the most popular creative platforms on the planet, with millions of players logging in every month. Available on PC, mobile, and console, there’s no shortage of ways to access the quirky title and jump into new adventures with your friends.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, it’s possible to play Roblox without downloading it to your hard drive. However, just because it’s possible doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. Here’s how to play Roblox without downloading it, along with all the reasons you should consider using the official app.

Here's how to play 'Roblox' without downloading it.

If you want to play Roblox without downloading it, you’ll need to use Now.gg. The website allows you to access dozens of popular games directly through your web browser. Simply navigate to Now.gg, search for Roblox, and then enter your credentials to start playing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Roblox Corporation

You’ll have access to just about everything offered by the official app, which has made it the go-to destination for folks wanting to play the game without any installation steps. But just because Now.gg lets you play Roblox without downloading it to your hard drive doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.

Article continues below advertisement

Should you play 'Roblox' games through your browser?

One of the biggest issues with playing games through Now.gg is lag. Since the game is essentially being streamed to your computer, you’ll notice significant input lag if your internet speeds aren’t fast enough to handle all the data transfers. This might not be a dealbreaker for slow-paced games within Roblox, but if you’re attempting anything that requires fast reflexes or precise movements, you might find the experience to be more frustrating than anything else.

Source: Roblox Corporation

Article continues below advertisement

There’s also an issue with security. Players accessing other games through Now.gg claim their accounts were hacked after using the website. It isn't clear if the site is truly to blame for the hack, and Now.gg notes that its games are entirely secure.

“It’s ALWAYS safe to play on now.gg,” reads a statement from Now.gg. “This is not only because we follow the precepts of our Privacy Policy, but also because when you’re playing any game on now.gg, your device isn’t actually downloading or running any files in the background.”

Article continues below advertisement

If you decide to play Roblox through Now.gg, be sure to enable two-factor authentication on your account. This will ensure that nobody can log into your account when you aren't using it, which will save you the headache of losing personal information.

There are alternatives to Now.gg for playing 'Roblox.'

Another option for playing Roblox without downloading the game is to use a remote game streaming platform like Shadow. This gives you remote access to a powerful gaming PC and can be accessed via smartphone or PC. Of course, you’ll need to download the Shadow software (and have a robust internet connection), but it’s arguably a more secure way to play Roblox than anything else.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Roblox Corporation