Hologram Pets Are the Latest Addition to 'Pet Simulator X' – Here’s How to Get Them
Online platform Roblox is home to tons of great games, but few are as popular as Pet Simulator X. This quirky title sees you amassing a roster of adorable pets as you explore its vibrant (and ever-expanding) world. The latest update for the game also introduced new hologram pets, giving you another set of creatures to chase after.
But how do you get hologram pets in Pet Simulator X? Here’s everything you need to know about the colorful new critters.
How to get hologram pets in 'Pet Simulator X'.
The Hologram Update for Pet Simulator X arrived on March 25, and it brought with it six new hologram pets. Here’s a look at all of them that are now available in the game:
- Hologram Shark
- Hologram Tiger
- Hologram Axolotl
- Huge Hologram Shark
- Huge Hologram Axolotl
- Titanic Hologram Cat
If you’re trying to get these hologram pets in Pet Simulator X, you’ll find them all listed for sale on the in-game shop. However, these are sold in the form of the Exclusive Hologram Eggs – and there’s no guarantee you’ll end up with a specific hologram pet when it hatches. Instead, it’s left up to chance.
For example, the Hologram Shark has a 50% chance of appearing after hatching a Hologram Egg, while the Titanic Hologram Cat only has a 0.05% chance of hatching. That means you’ll need to drop some serious cash if you’re looking to get all the hologram pets in Pet Simulator X. There is a bit of a discount if you purchase 10 eggs, so that might be your best option to stock up on hologram eggs and collect all six animals.
It also doesn’t hurt to use the Ultra Lucky and Super Lucky items to help improve your odds.
The Titanic Hologram Cat is bound to be one of the most popular, as it’s a rideable pet with a new animation. But regardless of which Hologram pet you hatch, you’ll be treated to some gorgeous new designs and some of the rarest pets in all of Pet Simulator X.
What else is in the Hologram Update?
Beyond hologram pets, the latest Pet Simulator X update brought tons of other cool features. This includes the Tokyo Alley Quest, Tokyo Alley Egg (which can hatch the Huge Kawaii Dragon and Huge Ninja Axolotl), the Secret Dojo Door, and the Secret Dojo Area.
And, as of March 31, you can now earn the Huge Chef Cat by playing My Restaurant and serving 100,000 customers. That should give you plenty of other content to work through when you’re not rolling the dice and trying to hatch a Hologram Pet.