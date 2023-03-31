Home > Gaming > Roblox Source: Roblox Corporation 'Pet Simulator X' Is One of Many 'Roblox' Games — How to Get Huge Chef Cat By Anthony Jones Mar. 31 2023, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

One of the most popular pet simulator games on the Roblox platform is Pet Simulator X, where players can earn different pets, buy more, upgrade, and sell them for Robux coins.

BIG Games, the developers behind Pet Simulator X, just recently dropped a new Huge Chef Cat pet, sending some dedicated fans clambering to get their hands on it. Here's what you need to know to earn the Huge Chef Cat in Pet Simulator X.

How to get Huge Chef Cat in 'Pet Simulator X.'

Alongside the debut of the Huge Chef Cat, the Pet Simulator X developers kickstarted an event for My Restaurant, another game under the team. By finishing this event, players can get the Huge Chef Cat in Pet Simulator X for the trouble. However, it'll take some time to pull off.

Players must serve at least 100,000 customers in My Restaurant during the event before it ends on March 31. Managing to serve that many customers will be more time-consuming than challenging, so it's better to start now before the event concludes. "There's a little taskbar [meter] in the bottom left corner that says how far along you are to the Huge Chef Cat," stated one Reddit user in response to others asking for help on serving progress.

After 50,000 Huge Chef Cats have been awarded, the event will be removed from My Restaurant! Currently about 7,000 have been awarded. Be sure to get it as fast as possible. Happy cooking & good luck 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/xVG2AsgfQj — David (@d5vid_) March 28, 2023 Source: Roblox Corporation via Twitter

Another Reddit poster explained they hit "50k" by "playing the game when the [event] came out (no game passes or past experience)." If you're starting late, you could purchase Game Passes and Boosts to speed up your serving progress, but otherwise, save them and go about the old fashion way. Upon hitting your last required customer, you should receive the Huge Chef Cat as a reward in Pet Simulator X.

What does the Huge Chef Cat do in 'Pet Simulator X'?

The Huge Chef Cat is a massive pet in the Roblox game that can help you progress specific features in the game faster. By missing your chance at grabbing this cat through the My Restaurant event, you'll essentially miss out on a substantial boost in Pet Simulator X.