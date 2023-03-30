Home > Entertainment > Star Wars Source: Respawn Entertainment Will 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Be on PS4 When It Comes Out? By Anthony Jones Mar. 30 2023, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Debuting on April 28, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will continue the journey of Cal Kestis on the run and contending with threats sent from the Empire. Taking place years after its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, players will zip through vast open spaces and duke it out with foes through a range of lightsaber attacks.

Respawn Entertainment intends for Survivor to deliver several fresh mechanics and a newfound visual fidelity that trumps the previous title. Unfortunately, some game platforms are getting skipped because of these graphical feats, putting last-gen consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in an awkward spot.

Will 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' be on PS4?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be exclusive to next-gen consoles and PC when it comes out. The developers showed their decision through promotional material and trailers listing the platforms, but for a while, no one quite knew why this was the case. Head of development Stig Asmussen for Survivor later explained in an interview on Play Magazine (per GamingBolt) that skipping previous-gen consoles would boast "more detail, greater density, broader enemy/NPC variety, and overall fidelity."

Skipping the PS4 was a conscious choice to "take advantage of the faster processors, larger/faster memory, better loading times, etc." within next-gen consoles "to create much larger maps."

Stig continues: "We wanted to evolve/enhance the experience. This new generation allowed us to do exactly that, and I believe it translates to a true new-gen experience in the Star Wars universe." Survivor may never be on PS4 unless the studio chooses to optimize the title for the system in the future.

Is 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' coming to Game Pass?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will come to Game Pass Ultimate, but it won't be a day-one launch title. Like Fallen Order today, Survivor will join the EA Play service and eventually release on Game Pass at a later date, assuming the Microsoft and EA deal in 2020 to bring games to the platform still holds weight at that time.

Even if you had Game Pass on your Xbox One, you still can't play 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.'