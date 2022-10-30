Cal Kestis Returns in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' -- When Does 'Fallen Order's Sequel Release?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order had fun, fast-paced lightsaber combat, a good mixture of puzzles, and an intriguing story that fills in the gaps between the clone wars and the destruction of the death star. Cal Kestis returns in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor after surviving his close escape from Darth Vader and destroying the Holocron that contained the names of young force sensitives.

The open world and satisfying lightsaber combat were so fun in Fallen Order -- how long until Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases?