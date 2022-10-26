'Tales of the Jedi' Introduces a New Villain in the 'Star Wars' Universe
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka by E. K. Johnston.
Alas, well-known filmmaker Dave Filoni continues to prove that animation is the superior form of Star Wars thanks to his latest project, Tales of the Jedi. On Oct. 26, all six episodes debuted on Disney Plus, and we have to say — it's must-see TV.
The anthology series — which brings back many familiar faces, including Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku — tells a brief story featuring Jedi from the prequel trilogy era. For those unaware, the episodes are split into two paths. The first follows Ahsoka at various points in her life. With that said, is there a chance fans could see Sixth Brother in Tales of the Jedi? Let's find out.
Is the Sixth Brother in 'Tales of the Jedi'?
In the sixth and final episode, titled "Resolve," the series introduces a new villain to the Star Wars universe. OK, who is it?
Sadly, the finale doesn't explicitly mention the Inquisitor's name or status.
However, viewers have reason to believe it's the Sixth Brother due to the shape and color of his lightsaber. Plus, his confrontation with the Jedi heroine in Tales of the Jedi ends eerily similar to the Sixth Brother's in E. K. Johnston's novel Ahsoka.
Now, we know what you're thinking — "What do you mean by eerily similar?" Stick around for all the answers.
The Sixth Brother is the primary antagonist in the 2016 novel 'Ahsoka.'
The Sixth Brother first appeared in the 2016 novel Ahsoka. Throughout the book, the Jedi-hunting Inquisitor spends most of his time hunting down the titular character. By the time Ahsoka learns of the Sixth Brother, he's already wreaked havoc on most of Raada. However, she doesn't return to the farming moon until she discovers he captured her older sister Kaeden.
Despite being in the process of building a new pair of lightsabers, Ahsoka manages to fend off the Sixth Brother and eventually use the Force to take the Kyber crystals from his lightsaber. While this is happening, the humanoid frantically tries to deactivate his lightsaber's spinning feature; however, the device quickly becomes unstable and explodes, killing him instantly.
Ahsoka later scrubs the crystals of all dark side energy and uses them to forge her new twin lightsabers.
Who voices the Sixth Brother in 'Tales of the Jedi'?
If you were wondering who's voice is behind the Sixth Brother in Tales of the Jedi, look no further than franchise veteran Clancy Brown. The 63-year-old star is one of the most prolific actors of today, having landed several villainous roles in various live-action and animated productions.
Clancy is best known for his roles as Viking Lofgren in Bad Boys, Capt. Byron Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption, and Stanley Thomas in Promising Young Woman. As for the small screen, he recently portrayed Kurt Caldwell in the Showtime crime drama miniseries Dexter: New Blood. Oh, he also provides the voice of Mr. Krabs in Spongebob Squarepants (talk about iconic).
When it comes to the Star Wars universe, the Ohio native voiced Savage Opress in The Clone Wars, Ryder Azadi in Rebels, and Montross — a Mandalorian rival of Jango Fett — in the 2022 video game Star Wars: Bounty Hunter.
Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney Plus.