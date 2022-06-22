Obi-Wan Kenobi's Sacrifice in 'A New Hope' Makes Him More Powerful Than Ever

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Looking back at Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader's lightsaber duel in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, we can't help but wonder if one of the greatest Jedi Masters (if not the not the greatest) in the galaxy could've beaten his former Padawan.

Obviously, the answer is yes; not only did Obi-Wan defeat him during the duel of Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith, but he reigns victorious in the "rematch of the century" that takes place in the finale of the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi.