Why Did Darth Vader Let Obi-Wan Go in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Episode 3? Vader Had His Reasons

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3 on Disney Plus.

Was it just us, or did Darth Vader (James Earl Jones/Hayden Christensen) seem downright salty in Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3? The hype for Obi-Wan's (Ewan McGregor) inevitable rematch with Anakin reached an unexpected conclusion during Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3.

Why did Vader let Obi-Wan go when he had the perfect chance to kill him?