Why Does Obi-Wan Kenobi Go by "Ben" Sometimes? There Are Several Theories

In the original trilogy, Obi-Wan mainly operates under the name "Ben" as he leads rebel forces against the Empire. He would eventually begin training Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the ways of the Force in order to eventually take on Darth Vader and restore balance to the universe. He is unfortunately struck down by Vader and killed, but continues aiding Luke in the afterlife.

His alias as "Ben" survives even longer than him, as Ben Solo (Adam Driver) of the new trilogy is named after him.