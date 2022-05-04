Logo
Disney Plus poster for Star Wars Day.
Celebrate 'Star Wars' Day on Instagram With These "May the Fourth" Captions

By

May. 4 2022, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Happy Star Wars Day!

The annual celebration rolls around every May 4th, offering fans the chance to express their love for the epic space-opera franchise superficially (even though we do that every day). Often, celebrations consist of rewatching the films — we highly suggest watching the original trilogy for more nostalgia — and uttering "May the Fourth be with you" to anyone in sight.

And if you're looking to honor the greatest franchise in history through an Instagram post, consider these 30 captions for your "May the Fourth" tribute!

Darth Vader
Here are 30 captions to consider for you "May the 4th be with you" Instagram posts!

1. "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…"

2. "I am one with the Force, and the Force is with me." –Chirrut Îmwe

3. "Do. Or do not. There is no try." –Yoda

4. "The Force is not a power you have. It’s not about lifting rocks. It’s the energy between all things, a tension, a balance, that binds the universe together." –Luke Skywalker

5. "You’re not the only one who lost everything. Some of us just decided to do something about it." –Cassian Andor

6. "The force is strong with this one." –Darth Vader

7. "A Mandalorian and a Jedi? They’ll never see it coming." –The Mandalorian

8. "Rebellions are built on hope." –Jyn Erso

The original 'Star Wars' trio.
9. "Traveling through hyperspace ain’t like dusting crops, farm boy." –Han Solo

10. "Let the past die. Kill it if you have to. It's the only way to become what you were meant to be." –Kylo Ren

11. "Mandalorians are stronger together." –Bo-Katan Kryze

12. "To be Jedi is to face the truth, and choose. Give off light, or darkness, Padawan. Be a candle, or the night." –Yoda

13. "In my experience there is no such thing as luck." –Obi-Wan Kenobi

14. "Someday I will be the most powerful Jedi ever." –Anakin Skywalker

15. "A friendly piece of advice, assume that I know everything." –Moff Gideon

16. "Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope." –Princess Leia

Mando and Grogu in Season 2 of 'The Mandalorian.'
17. "Always remember: Your focus determines your reality." –Qui-Gon Jinn

18. "Never tell me the odds." –Han Solo

19. "I would like to see the baby." –The Client

20. "I find your lack of faith disturbing." –Darth Vader

21. "A Jedi uses the Force for knowledge and defense, never for attack." –Yoda

22. "Blow that piece of junk OUT OF THE SKY!" –Kylo Ren

23. "The Force will be with you. Always." –Obi-Wan Kenobi

24. "You’ll find I’m full of surprises." –Luke Skywalker

Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso
25. "Wizard." –The Mandalorian

26. "You can only get so far without a tribe." –Boba Fett

27. "No one’s ever really gone." –Luke Skywalker

28. "I am no Jedi." –Ahsoka Tano

29. A great leap forward often requires first taking two steps back." –Obi-Wan Kenobi

30. "May the Force be with you."

