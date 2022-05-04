Celebrate 'Star Wars' Day on Instagram With These "May the Fourth" Captions

Celebrate 'Star Wars' Day on Instagram With These "May the Fourth" CaptionsBy Allison DeGrushe
May. 4 2022, Published 1:31 p.m. ET
Happy Star Wars Day!
The annual celebration rolls around every May 4th, offering fans the chance to express their love for the epic space-opera franchise superficially (even though we do that every day). Often, celebrations consist of rewatching the films — we highly suggest watching the original trilogy for more nostalgia — and uttering "May the Fourth be with you" to anyone in sight.
And if you're looking to honor the greatest franchise in history through an Instagram post, consider these 30 captions for your "May the Fourth" tribute!
1. "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…"
2. "I am one with the Force, and the Force is with me." –Chirrut Îmwe
3. "Do. Or do not. There is no try." –Yoda
4. "The Force is not a power you have. It’s not about lifting rocks. It’s the energy between all things, a tension, a balance, that binds the universe together." –Luke Skywalker
5. "You’re not the only one who lost everything. Some of us just decided to do something about it." –Cassian Andor
6. "The force is strong with this one." –Darth Vader
7. "A Mandalorian and a Jedi? They’ll never see it coming." –The Mandalorian
8. "Rebellions are built on hope." –Jyn Erso
9. "Traveling through hyperspace ain’t like dusting crops, farm boy." –Han Solo
10. "Let the past die. Kill it if you have to. It's the only way to become what you were meant to be." –Kylo Ren
11. "Mandalorians are stronger together." –Bo-Katan Kryze
12. "To be Jedi is to face the truth, and choose. Give off light, or darkness, Padawan. Be a candle, or the night." –Yoda
13. "In my experience there is no such thing as luck." –Obi-Wan Kenobi
14. "Someday I will be the most powerful Jedi ever." –Anakin Skywalker
15. "A friendly piece of advice, assume that I know everything." –Moff Gideon
16. "Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope." –Princess Leia
17. "Always remember: Your focus determines your reality." –Qui-Gon Jinn
18. "Never tell me the odds." –Han Solo
19. "I would like to see the baby." –The Client
20. "I find your lack of faith disturbing." –Darth Vader
21. "A Jedi uses the Force for knowledge and defense, never for attack." –Yoda
22. "Blow that piece of junk OUT OF THE SKY!" –Kylo Ren
23. "The Force will be with you. Always." –Obi-Wan Kenobi
24. "You’ll find I’m full of surprises." –Luke Skywalker
25. "Wizard." –The Mandalorian
26. "You can only get so far without a tribe." –Boba Fett
27. "No one’s ever really gone." –Luke Skywalker
28. "I am no Jedi." –Ahsoka Tano
29. A great leap forward often requires first taking two steps back." –Obi-Wan Kenobi
30. "May the Force be with you."