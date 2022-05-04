Celebrate 'Star Wars' Day on Instagram With These "May the Fourth" Captions

1. "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…"

2. "I am one with the Force, and the Force is with me." –Chirrut Îmwe

3. "Do. Or do not. There is no try." –Yoda

4. "The Force is not a power you have. It’s not about lifting rocks. It’s the energy between all things, a tension, a balance, that binds the universe together." –Luke Skywalker