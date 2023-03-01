Home > Television Source: Disney+ We Shouldn't Have to Wait Nearly as Long for 'The Mandalorian' Season 4 By Joseph Allen Mar. 1 2023, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

Now that it's returning for its third season, fans of The Mandalorian are thrilled that the show is making its triumphant return. Even as the third season airs, though, some are wondering whether the show will be getting a fourth season.

Will the break between the third and fourth seasons will be as long as the one between Seasons 2 and 3. Here's what we know.

Is 'The Mandalorian' getting a fourth season?

Disney and Lucasfilm haven't officially announced that The Mandalorian will be returning for a fourth season, but given its status as one of the biggest juggernauts in Disney's streaming library, a renewal does seem likely. Also working in favor of a potential fourth season is co-creator Jon Favreau's recent announcement that the scripts for season 4 have already been written and are just waiting to be shot.

Jon further clarified that he had written the scripts during the post-production for the show's third season, and felt that doing so was essential so that The Mandalorian could fit neatly into the broader universe that Disney is building with its Star Wars TV shows. Among those TV shows is the upcoming Ahsoka, which follows a character who has already shown up in The Mandalorian.

“Season 4, yeah I’ve written it already,” Jon said during an interview with BFM TV. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.” Essentially, Jon said that they had to be proactive because there are so many Star Wars balls in the air.

“[Dave’s] doing Ahsoka, which I’m producing with him," Jon continued. "He’s the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what’s happening on other shows. Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There’s a lot more things that we’ve got to keep in mind and also stuff that we’ve built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well.”

When will we see 'The Mandalorian' Season 4?

Given the fact that it has yet to be officially renewed, the timeline for a potential fourth season isn't clear. If the season is greenlit, though, we know that the scripts are already ready to be shot, which means that a crucial step of pre-production has already been completed. That could significantly shorten the amount of time between seasons.