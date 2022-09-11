The trailer also features the return of Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) from The Mandalorian Season 2, who will likely be after Din's Darksaber. Carl Weathers will return as Greef Karga, and Giancarlo Esposito, although not present in the trailer, will make a return as the villainous Moff Gideon.

Giancarlo spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his role in Season 3, revealing, "I have a feeling you'll see more of me next season. More than likely you're going to see a lot of Moff Gideon."