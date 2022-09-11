We Finally Have Footage of 'the Mandalorian' Season 3 — When Is the Release Date?
Fans of the Disney Plus original series The Mandalorian have been waiting patiently for news of Season 3 to arrive. The show, which follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) as a lone bounty hunter and protector of small foundling Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), has received praise from Star Wars fans and critics alike.
Now, The Mandalorian Season 3 finally has more available information, with a tentative release month and a brand-new trailer! Here's what we know about The Mandalorian Season 3 so far.
What is 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 release date?
Producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni revealed at the Star Wars Celebration convention in May 2022 that The Mandalorian Season 3 would arrive no earlier than February 2023. This news may have shocked some fans because previously, TV Line speculated The Mandalorian Season 3 would arrive in December 2022.
Fans will have to keep an eye out for more news regarding the season's exact release date. While there is plenty of Star Wars content to look forward to in the near future, The Mandalorian is easily one of the most highly anticipated Star Wars projects.
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 reveals new adventures in its first teaser trailer.
Attendees at the D23 Expo surely lost their minds when the first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 was revealed in person and online. Previously, fans at the Star Wars Celebration convention in May 2022 experienced the trailer exclusively, but now, the world can finally see what Din and Grogu have been up to since they appeared in The Book of Boba Fett.
The trailer also features the return of Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) from The Mandalorian Season 2, who will likely be after Din's Darksaber. Carl Weathers will return as Greef Karga, and Giancarlo Esposito, although not present in the trailer, will make a return as the villainous Moff Gideon.
Giancarlo spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his role in Season 3, revealing, "I have a feeling you'll see more of me next season. More than likely you're going to see a lot of Moff Gideon."
Also expected to appear in The Mandalorian Season 3 is actor Christopher Lloyd, best known for his role in Back to the Future. Christopher's Mandalorian character is currently being kept under wraps. Fans will have to wait and see what surprises are in store when Disney sees fit to release more information!
While fans wait for more Mandalorian news, they should be excited about upcoming shows such as Andor and Tales of the Jedi, which will provide more than enough entertainment to get us to 2023.
The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2, as well as The Book of Boba Fett, are both available for streaming on Disney Plus.