Why Did George Lucas Sell Lucasfilm to Disney? His Reason, Explained

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, a young creative mastermind named George Lucas wrote a spec script titled, "Adventures of the Starkiller as taken from the Journal of the Whills, Saga I: The Star War."

That title would be revised into what ultimately became Star Wars: A New Hope. And with that, George became the father of one of the biggest entertainment franchises of all time. So why did George decide to sell Lucasfilm, his magnum opus if you will, in 2012?