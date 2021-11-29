Will Ahsoka Die in Her 'Star Wars' Spinoff Series, 'Ahsoka'? — Our Top Theories

It's pretty obvious that Ahsoka will be a part of the crew that puts a stop to Moff Gideon's plans to restore the Empire (Disney has been teasing an epic crossover event, after all). However, we would also like an explanation as to what Ahsoka was doing post-Rebels and during the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. We get that, at that time, Ahsoka hadn't been created yet, but it would be great if Ahsoka explains where the character was during the galaxy's greatest battle.