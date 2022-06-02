Let's Face It: We Will Never Forget Anakin Shouting "I Hate You" at Obi-Wan

Frankly, we can't help but automatically think of their duel on Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith.

After Obi-Wan severs Anakin's remaining human limbs, the prophesied Chosen One screams, "I hate you!" to his Jedi Master. Right then and there, our hearts shattered. Ten years later, the pair come face-to-face in the limited series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

If you need a little refresher on their relationship, stick around as we answer the question: Why does Anakin hate Obi-Wan?