Celebrate Pride Month With Our Handy List of Instagram Captions

Celebrities are known to take a stand for LGBTQ rights, whether they act as an ally or are part of the community themselves. These quotes from celebrities highlight their solidarity.

"I can’t overstate the biggest joy [of transitioning], which is really seeing yourself." —Elliot Page

"My beauty is not about how I look. My beauty is about my heart and soul." —Laverne Cox

“No pride for some of us without liberation for ALL of us.” —Marsha P. Johnson