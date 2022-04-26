Although Netflix's brand-new series Heartstopper centers on the high school romance between the gentle Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and rugby superstar Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), we can't help but divert our attention to Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney).

As one of Charlie's best friends, Elle has a significant role in the overall story, and fans notice that she is going through her own set of challenges at school. After years of attending Truham, Elle has officially transferred to Higgs, an all-girls school.