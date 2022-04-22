The story's dedicated fanbase and niche internet popularity inspired Alice to crowd-fund a limited print edition, amazingly "meeting her funding goal in less than two hours."

It wasn't long before Hachette Children’s Group published the initial volume of Heartstopper in Spring 2019. As of 2022, there are four volumes of Heartstopper, as well as an official coloring book that's "packed with stunning artwork from the bestselling Heartstopper series."