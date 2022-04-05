'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Will Show Fans a Never-Before-Seen Version of Darth Vader

Sure, the series is called Obi-Wan Kenobi and intends to focus on the titular Jedi master; however, we can't help but wonder: Will his friend-turned-foe Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader, play a role in the upcoming project?

Set 10 years after the harrowing events of Revenge of the Sith, the highly anticipated miniseries aims to illustrate the ventures of the legendary Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) between the prequels and the original Star Wars trilogy.