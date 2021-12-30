What Do Boba Fett and Darth Vader Have in Common? 'The Book of Boba Fett' Has the Answer

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.

What do Boba Fett and Darth Vader have in common? The Book of Boba Fett revealed that Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) requires the use of a bacta tank, just like his former employer.

Bacta tanks have been utilized multiple times in the Star Wars universe, but we've never seen Boba Fett use one until Episode 1 of The Book of Boba Fett. What is the purpose of a bacta tank? Why does Boba Fett need to use one? Let's break it all down!