Some Mandalorians Are Allowed to Take off Their Helmets, Including Boba Fett

Despite assembling Din Djarin as a more abstract, faceless character, The Book of Boba Fett envisions the titular crime lord with an established identity. So much so that we'll likely see his face more than his duraplast armored helmet. How is that possible?

Well, if you can believe it, Din is one of the rare Mandalorians who can not remove their helmets. Other Mandalorians, such as Boba Fett, Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), and Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), are free to take off their helmets whenever they want.