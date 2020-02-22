We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
screen-shot-2020-02-21-at-61342-pm-1582337637695.png
Source: lucasfilm

'Clone Wars' Season 7 Is Finally Here – Here's a Handy Guide Before You Binge

By

When Disney cancelled Clone Wars back in 2013, Star Wars fans' hearts broke around the country. Although Netflix gave us "The Lost Missions", we never really got the ending we always wanted. Until now. The day has finally arrived for Season 7 to drop on Disney Plus. But it's been quite a while since we last saw Anakin and Obi Wan and all the characters we've loved over the years. 