We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
clone-wars-season-7-cover-1579721382565.png
Source: LucasFilm

The 'Clone Wars' Season 7 Trailer Just Dropped and Ahsoka Tano Looks More Badass Than Ever

By

The Star Wars prequels get a really, really bad rap. Mostly, I think it all started with the laughably horrible character of Jar Jar Binks, and from there it just snowballed. It gave longtime fans of the series a lot of grief trying to understand George Lucas' vision for how a young Anakin Skywalker eventually turned into the monster that is Darth Vader, and after Revenge of the Sith's conclusion, many were left unfulfilled.

But the seventh and final season of Clone Wars will help to rectify that.

Clone Wars is a CGI animated series with a crack writing team that has been filling the gaps between Episode II's Attack of the Clones and Episode III's Revenge of the Sith. With the tragedy of Anakin and the Jedi order in mind, the series injects itself and every interaction with its characters a sense of foreboding. But because it's a long-form TV series, the writers had more than enough time to develop Anakin into the person who's capable of making the Vader shift.