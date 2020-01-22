The 'Clone Wars' Season 7 Trailer Just Dropped and Ahsoka Tano Looks More Badass Than Ever

The 'Clone Wars' Season 7 Trailer Just Dropped and Ahsoka Tano Looks More Badass Than EverBy Mustafa Gatollari
The Star Wars prequels get a really, really bad rap. Mostly, I think it all started with the laughably horrible character of Jar Jar Binks, and from there it just snowballed. It gave longtime fans of the series a lot of grief trying to understand George Lucas' vision for how a young Anakin Skywalker eventually turned into the monster that is Darth Vader, and after Revenge of the Sith's conclusion, many were left unfulfilled.
But the seventh and final season of Clone Wars will help to rectify that.
Clone Wars is a CGI animated series with a crack writing team that has been filling the gaps between Episode II's Attack of the Clones and Episode III's Revenge of the Sith. With the tragedy of Anakin and the Jedi order in mind, the series injects itself and every interaction with its characters a sense of foreboding. But because it's a long-form TV series, the writers had more than enough time to develop Anakin into the person who's capable of making the Vader shift.
Who is Ahsoka Tano?
What's really interesting about the animated series is the fact that it puts Anakin in a mentorship position over a young Padawan, Ahsoka Tano. A member of the Togruta race, Ahsoka rocks a dual lightsaber fighting style and viewers get to learn more about the Star Wars universe through her eager and righteous lens. It's a great backdrop for the series as a whole and once you get past the weird animation style and the strange way characters move, you're rewarded with an amazing story.
Ahsoka begins her Jedi training at just 14 years old and throughout the years transforms from somewhat of a "bratty" character to someone who is ultimately endearing, headstrong, and loyal. What's really interesting about the Clone Wars series is that Anakin often goes out of his way to rescue Ahsoka and it becomes evident that the two care about one another deeply. It's in these emotional moments that the truth about Anakin's dark nature comes out.
Baby Jabba:
Like all great friendships, the one between Anakin and Ahsoka started off rocky at first; they didn't really like each other with the yet-to-be-Vader Jedi calling his new Padawan "snippy" and Ahsoka referring to him as "Skyguy," a play on his last name. That changes however after they gain a mutual respect for one another during a mission where they work together to save Jabba the Hutt's kidnapped infant son.
It doesn't take long for Anakin's and Ashoka's fondness for one another to continually grow. He gladly tortures prisoners to discover the location of where Ahsoka's held captive after she's gone missing, which highlights his darker side and willingness to compromise his own morals to help those that he cares about.
Season 7 spoilers:
What we can tell from the trailer is that Ahsoka is going to be put in a position where she must choose to fight again alongside the Jedi, after she was framed for a murder and imprisoned. Eventually, her name is cleared, however, the traumatic experience leaves her feeling some type of way about the Jedi and she leaves the order. Season 7 queues up an epic battle between the Sith (led by Darth Maul), and the Republic.
Obviously Star Wars fans know that the Republic ultimately turns on the Jedi and end up becoming the ginormous military complex that runs the galaxy, and the Clone Wars series delineates and fills in all of the gaps as to how that exactly happens. So what we can expect is greater context into how Anakin and his love for Padme is twisted by Chancellor Palpatine to be used against him. We are also going to be rewarded with a final Jedi vs. Sith showdown between Ahsoka and Darth Maul, it seems.
Will Sixes be in Season 7 of 'Clone Wars'?
A running joke of Chuck Norris proportions, Sixes is a made-up stormtrooper that Star Wars fans love gassing up. It's actually a reference to a typo that occurred in a Star Wars novel, Lords of the Sith. The name "Sixes" accidentally pops up in the mind of Darth Vader while he's having an introspective moment about those he served with in the republic. The name should've been "Fives" but for some reason, "Sixes" was written.
So no, Sixes won't be in Season 7, but it'd be pretty amazing if there was a tongue-in-cheek reference to him, just for the fans. If you can't wait to watch Season 7 of Clone Wars, you'll be able to catch all of the action of Disney+, on Feb. 21.
