The 'Clone Wars' Season 7 Trailer Just Dropped and Ahsoka Tano Looks More Badass Than Ever

The Star Wars prequels get a really, really bad rap. Mostly, I think it all started with the laughably horrible character of Jar Jar Binks, and from there it just snowballed. It gave longtime fans of the series a lot of grief trying to understand George Lucas' vision for how a young Anakin Skywalker eventually turned into the monster that is Darth Vader, and after Revenge of the Sith's conclusion, many were left unfulfilled.

But the seventh and final season of Clone Wars will help to rectify that.