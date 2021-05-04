If You Recognize Caleb Dume on 'The Bad Batch,' He Goes by Another Name on 'Rebels'

It's always exciting when there's a new storyline in the massive Star Wars universe. Disney Plus released a new animated series on the platform, launching on May 4, titled The Bad Batch . The new series features familiar faces across the Star Wars universe, and the new spinoff is tied to The Clone Wars. If you recognize Caleb Dume , here's where you've seen him before, and why his storyline is so exciting on this new series.

The first episode of 'The Bad Batch' had a big cameo with Caleb Dume.

The Bad Batch, Star Wars' latest spinoff, follows a group of elite clone troopers who have genetic mutations. This same group was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which centered in the timelines between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

Source: Disney Plus

Article continues below advertisement

The group's official title is Clone Force 99, however, they're known as the Bad Batch, since their genetic makeup is different than the other clones in the army. There were already signs in the trailer of the new show that there were going to be some returning characters from other Star Wars timelines.

We saw Grand Moff Tarkin, from the original Star Wars film and beyond, in the trailer. But no one was ready for the animated character that was going to be featured in the new show. Caleb Dume isn't a name that every Star Wars fan knows. But when he popped on the screen during The Bad Batch, super fans were excited.

Article continues below advertisement

Though he was just a young Padawan in the first episode of the new series, fans of the universe have seen him before. But they know him by another name.