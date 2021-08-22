WWE Reportedly Swapped Sasha Banks out of SummerSlam Because She Wasn’t Ready

Wrestling fans want to know what happened to Sasha Banks at SummerSlam, and so far, answers are scarce. Sasha was scheduled to face off against Bianca Belair in the SmackDown women’s championship match at SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, but Becky Lynch competed against Bianca instead.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Metzler reported that the WWE made the switch “because Sasha Banks wasn’t going to be ready, and they felt that they needed something to quell the audience,” per Cultaholic.

“They’ve known for eight days that Sasha Banks wasn’t going to be there,” Metzler added.