If CM Punk Appears on AEW 'Rampage,' It’ll Be the Worst Kept Pro Wrestling Secret

In 2020 and 2021, the WWE has confounded tons of pro wrestling fans with a slew of high-profile releases that seemingly defied logic. While it's understandable that the organization would decide to part ways with some of its stars due to budget cuts in the wake of COVID-19, doing so after locking in a major deal with NBC has folks scratching their heads.

Especially because a lot of WWE superstars are now flocking to AEW.