Everything You Need to Know About 'The Book of Boba Fett': Setting, Filming Location, and More

Everything You Need to Know About 'The Book of Boba Fett': Setting, Filming Location, and MoreBy Anna Garrison
Dec. 29 2021, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
Patient Star Wars fans eager for new Disney Plus shows should get ready to jump for joy.
The latest addition to the Star Wars canon, The Book of Boba Fett, premieres on Dec. 29, 2021. The show revolves around Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen), re-taking territory previously belonging to Jabba the Hutt. The series takes place between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian Season 2.
The Book of Boba Fett covers a new expanse of space with new characters in addition to those fans know and love. Where was the show filmed? And how many episodes will The Book of Boba Fett be? Here's everything we know so far.
'The Book of Boba Fett' was filmed in the same place as 'The Mandalorian.'
Per Collider, there was some initial confusion and secrecy surrounded the filming of The Book of Boba Fett. Some crew members believed they were filming the third season of The Mandalorian instead of the spinoff series. Cameras started rolling in November 2020, and filming began in Los Angeles, Calif., at the same StageCraft video wall that hosted The Mandalorian.
The StageCraft wall was designed by Industrial Light and Magic (ILM). ILM is a division of Lucasfilm, which is responsible for all of George Lucas's works, including the Star Wars franchise. The wall allows productions to shoot against fully computer-generated backdrops, which would typically be added in during post-production.
Shooting in Los Angeles wrapped in July 2021, at which point Collider was also able to confirm that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series began filming at the StageCraft wall as well.
Where is 'The Book of Boba Fett' set?
The setting StageCraft has created for the show is not unfamiliar territory to Star Wars fans. The Book of Boba Fett takes fans back to the planet Tatooine, specifically the desert port of Mos Espa. Fans will recognize Mos Espa as the former home of Anakin Skywalker, who lived there with his mother when he was young.
Tatooine is primarily a desert planet and inhabited by Jawa and Tuskan Raiders. Jabba the Hutt's palace was located in Tatooine until his death at the hands of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Leia Organa during the events of Return of the Jedi. Now, Boba Fett is taking over his territory to build a new criminal underworld for himself.
How many episodes is 'The Book of Boba Fett'?
Following in the footsteps of other Disney Plus shows, The Book of Boba Fett will only be seven episodes long, with the final episode of the first season to air on Feb. 9, 2022.
In typical Disney fashion, there is no word currently on whether the spinoff will continue with a Season 2, but fans won't be lacking new Star Wars content for long. Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian Season 3, Rogue Squadron, and Ahsoka are all planned tentatively for 2022.
New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett air exclusively on Disney Plus on Wednesdays.