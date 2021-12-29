Everything You Need to Know About 'The Book of Boba Fett': Setting, Filming Location, and More

Patient Star Wars fans eager for new Disney Plus shows should get ready to jump for joy.

The latest addition to the Star Wars canon, The Book of Boba Fett, premieres on Dec. 29, 2021. The show revolves around Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen), re-taking territory previously belonging to Jabba the Hutt. The series takes place between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian Season 2.