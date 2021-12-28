Wait, Boba Fett Was Married Once? We Explain His Pre-'Book of Boba Fett' Fate

Wait, Boba Fett Was Married Once? We Explain His Pre-'Book of Boba Fett' FateBy Katherine Stinson
Dec. 28 2021, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
What was Boba Fett's (Temuera Morrison) fate before Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and how does that influence his choices in The Book of Boba Fett? Fans were understandably perplexed when Boba Fett showed up in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. After all, the last time fans saw the adult Boba Fett was when he fell into a dangerous Sarlacc Pit during a fight with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).
We're hoping Season 1 of The Book of Boba Fett will finally answer how the titular bounty hunter survived that supposedly fatal fall. However, there's much more to Boba Fett than that Sarlacc Pit. Did you know that Boba Fett is a married man?
Wait, wait, wait — Boba Fett got married?
Did you know that Boba Fett also had a daughter? Before we get ahead of ourselves, let's start with his wife. Boba Fett married fellow bounty hunter Sintas Vel in the year 16 BBY (i.e 16 years before the Battle of Yavin). Boba Fett was only 16 when he married his 18-year-old wife. According to the Star Wars Fandom Wiki, Sintas gave birth to a baby daughter a year later in 15 BBY. Boba and Sintas named their daughter Ailyn.
Boba had given up life as a bounty hunter to become a cop for the planet Concord Dawn. The planet became his home with Sintas and Ailyn. However, their relatively peaceful life was shattered when Lenovar, one of Boba's superior officers, raped Sintas. Boba killed Lenovar for his horrible crime. Sadly, Boba's actions led to his exile from Concord Dawn. Boba and Sintas also had terrible arguments, and the couple separated when Ailyn was 2.
OK, so Boba obviously got married too young. Did he ever reunite with his ex-wife and daughter?
Sadly, Jacen Solo killed Ailyn in the year 40 ABY (after the Battle of Yavin). For comparison, the Sarlacc Pit incident took place in the year 4 ABY. Ailyn had never quite forgiven Boba for leaving her and Sintas. Thankfully, Boba and Sintas were finally able to make their peace with each other after Ailyn's death. Boba set up Sintas with shares of stocks and properties he owned so she would be set for life. It was his way of apologizing for the past.
Also, before Ailyn died, she had a daughter whom she named Mirta. Boba's granddaughter is still presumed alive during the events of The Book of Boba Fett. Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, we're presuming that The Book of Boba Fett takes place around the same time as The Mandalorian (which is about five years after Return of the Jedi).
Could Boba meet up with Mirta in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?
The jury's still out on that question. The Book of Boba Fett trailer teased Boba taking over Jabba the Hutt's role on Tatooine. Boba also says in the trailer, "I am not a bounty hunter." Could Boba be attempting to become a good police officer again, like he once tried to do on Concord Dawn? Will the series explore Boba's tragic family history?
All we know is that there certainly more to Boba Fett than that fated fall into the Sarlacc Pit. You can learn more about the man behind the mask when The Book of Boba Fett begins streaming on Disney Plus on Dec. 29, 2021.