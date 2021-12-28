Wait, Boba Fett Was Married Once? We Explain His Pre-'Book of Boba Fett' Fate

Sadly, Jacen Solo killed Ailyn in the year 40 ABY (after the Battle of Yavin). For comparison, the Sarlacc Pit incident took place in the year 4 ABY. Ailyn had never quite forgiven Boba for leaving her and Sintas. Thankfully, Boba and Sintas were finally able to make their peace with each other after Ailyn's death. Boba set up Sintas with shares of stocks and properties he owned so she would be set for life. It was his way of apologizing for the past.