Where Can You Watch the Iconic Star Wars Holiday Special? It's Not on Disney+

Even if the holiday special is an off-kilter project, it’s one that’s "so bad it’s good" and it's long held a special place in the Star Wars fandom. Even Jon Favreau, creator of The Mandalorian, has talked about the influence that the special had on his new Disney+ Star Wars series. And not only that, he's eager to remake it!

"I’ve been thinking about it," he told Variety. "It’s ready, the ideas are ready. I think it could be really fun."

Whether or not George Lucas allows that to happen, only time will tell. In the meantime, you can sneak over to YouTube to catch the full Stars Wars Holiday Special.

Happy Life Day, everyone!