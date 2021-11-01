The 'Book of Boba Fett' Cast Features Old 'Star Wars' Veterans and Some New Faces

The 'Book of Boba Fett' Cast Features Old 'Star Wars' Veterans and Some New FacesBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Nov. 1 2021, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian.
It seems that these days, there's no shortage of Star Wars content on Disney Plus. Between the far-reaching success of The Mandalorian and animated series like The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions, there are plenty of stories to fill out the galaxy far, far away.
But if you're missing some of the franchise's older characters, then you might want to check out The Book of Boba Fett.
In a first for post-The Rise of Skywalker content, Star Wars returns to a fan-favorite character with bounty hunter Boba Fett in his own spinoff. Like the previous Star Wars shows, The Book of Boba Fett will stream exclusively on Disney Plus. Directors for the show's episodes include Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, and Bryce Dallas Howard.
The cast thus far is pretty light, but the latest trailer showed off Boba Fett in action.
Who's in the cast of 'The Book of Boba Fett'?
This new spinoff follows the eponymous Boba Fett, a bounty hunter introduced in the first trilogy (despite first appearing in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special). Aided by his new partner-in-crime, Fennec Shand, the duo insert themselves into the power vacuum left behind by Jabba the Hutt and intend to seize control of the crime lord's former territory.
Boba Fett is portrayed by Temuera Morrison. The actor previously appeared in Star Wars as Jango Fett, Boba's father and the base from which the Clone Troopers were created in Episode II: Attack of the Clones. He's also portrayed the character in video games like Star Wars: Battlefront.
According to an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Temuera has stated that the series will take a look at where Boba Fett has been since The Empire Strikes Back.
Fennec Shand is played by Ming-Na Wen. Ming-Na is known for her roles as the titular character in 1998's Mulan and Agent Melinda May in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
The show will also feature actress Jennifer Beals.
Though their show has yet to premiere, Boba and Fennec have already appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian. Throughout the course of the season, he and Fennec meet the Mandalorian and eventually team up in an attempt to get Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) to safety. While the Mandalorian and Grogu eventually find success in their quest, Boba and Fennec travel elsewhere to kill Bib Fortuna, Jabba the Hutt's former aide, in their bid for the criminal throne on Tatooine.
The new trailer shows the cast in action.
The latest trailer for The Book of Boba Fett offers a considerable glimpse into what's in store for the bounty hunter and Fennec Shand as they stake their claim in the galactic underworld. Between suspenseful action sequences, Boba and Fennec hold a meeting with Jabba the Hutt's former captains, discussing the future of his empire in the wake of his death.
"Jabba ruled with fear," Boba reminisces, having once served under him. "I intend to rule with respect."
Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will stream exclusively on Disney Plus on Dec. 29, 2021.