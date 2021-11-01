The 'Book of Boba Fett' Cast Features Old 'Star Wars' Veterans and Some New Faces

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian.

It seems that these days, there's no shortage of Star Wars content on Disney Plus. Between the far-reaching success of The Mandalorian and animated series like The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions, there are plenty of stories to fill out the galaxy far, far away.

But if you're missing some of the franchise's older characters, then you might want to check out The Book of Boba Fett.