'Star Wars: Visions' Doesn't Tie Into the Franchise's Canon Timeline

The timeline in the Star Wars franchise is important to fans and the company that births the beloved stories, Lucasfilm. The keeper of the Holocron does exist for a reason, after all. But with a franchise that has existed since 1977, continuity can become both a gift and a curse. Fans want to see characters who they know and understand the history of, but at what point does it become a problem that the same stories keep being retold?

Perhaps that's what Star Wars: Visions is really for — an opportunity for such new stories that fans can't know quite what to expect. The anime anthology series isn't just another of Lucasfilm's babies. The nine animated short films in the upcoming season were created with seven different Japanese production studios. To tell the stories that these studios wanted to tell, they needed to be given more leeway than other Star Wars creators typically get. But does that mean that the episodes aren't canon?