Boba Fett Fell Into a Sarlacc Pit in 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi' — How Did He Escape?

Boba Fett (played by Jeremy Bulloch in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi) fell into the Sarlacc pit during a heated battle with Luke Skywalker and others. An accomplice of Jabba the Hutt (voiced by Larry Ward), he was ready and rearing to cause some ruckus — until he took a misstep and fell.

The accident became the subject of heated debate among fans, with some arguing that there's no way Boba Fett managed to survive the deadly predicament. Did he get out, and if so, how?