Celebrate Star Wars Day With These 'May the Fourth Be With You' Memes

While you'll be celebrating the beloved Star Wars holiday inside this year, we're sure you'll enjoy these space-tastic 'May the Fourth' memes .

It's hard to believe it's already May, but it's about time to break out your summer wardrobe and stash your winter coats away until the cold weather hits again next year. Aside from blooming flowers and Cinco de Mayo, however one of the most exciting events of early May is the non-holiday known as May 4th, aka Cinco de Mayo Eve.

1. Winter came and went, now it's 'Star Wars' time to shine.

While a Star Wars and Game of Thrones mashup is definitely what all of us need right now, a collab might not be in the near future. However, if you want Game of Thrones memes as well, we've got you covered on that front too.

2. Uh oh... It begins.

And we can assure you this will not be the only place you come across a handful of Star Wars and just punny memes today. But bear with us...

3. We don't know who mashed Mike Tyson up with Yoda, but we're here for it.

Also don't forget your manners. Respond to "May the Fourth be with you" as though you were in church. Another great caption for this meme would be “A Jedi uses the Force for knowledge and defense, never for attack.”

4. Unless you're still friends with a bunch of 'Star Wars' geeks.

And honestly, why shouldn't you be? We totally support it.

5. Found love in a hopeless place, some might say.

Oh, Princess Leia Organa... we definitely all need to rewatch Star Wars to fully unpack the plight here.

6. Come to think of it, binge-watching all the 'Star Wars' films might be the best way to prepare.

That way, you'll be fresh-eyed for all the shenanigans of Cinco de Drinko. We're certainly #Blessed to get both of these incredible holidays in a row.

7. Oh, Diego, don't be mad!

Some of us literally slept through all of the movies but still live for puns and want to be able to play when May 5 comes around each year.

8. Hit them with this next time they come bothering you...

And then you can claim all your cool points.

9. Clearly, we're not all fans of puns... *Raises eyebrow*

He lived as he died: telling dad jokes.

10. Rude much?

Remember this old meme format? Memes from a few years ago look so dated in 2019, but TBH we're totally loving it.

11. We fixed it!

OK we can't take credit for this incredible meme, but someone else did it and we love it. At least this one has the right characters!

12. Hopefully you treated yourself and slept in today.

