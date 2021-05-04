Logo
Home > Humor
Cinco de Mayo Memes

17 Relatable Cinco de Mayo Memes for Every One of Your 5/5 Moods

By

May. 4 2021, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

This Wednesday is May 5, otherwise known to Americans as Cinco de Mayo, or the day after May the Fourth. Which means it's time to brace ourselves for an Instagram feed full of people binge-drinking tequila without the slightest idea of what they're celebrating. Whether you can't wait to get in on all the drink and food specials on offer, or just want some funny and honest memes to send to your friends, we've got you covered for Cinco de Mayo.

Keep scrolling for the most relatable Cinco de Drinko memes to share with your non-Mexican friends.

Article continues below advertisement

1. Trivia Question: What does Cinco de Mayo actually celebrate?

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: Instagram

We celebrate it a lot more in the States than even the Mexicans of Puebla. Extra trivia points for you: Mexican Independence Day is celebrated on September 16.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Break out those maracas and tiny sombreros!

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: Instagram

It's the one day a year it's borderline socially acceptable to do so, so if you've been itching to sing mariachi songs and buy a piñata, run, don't walk to do so on Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement

3. All drinking holidays are kind of the same...

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: imgur

Don't @ me... For what it's worth, tacos and tequila beat shamrock shakes any day of the week.

Article continues below advertisement

4. We all have that friend who's into *technicalities*

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: Instagram

Send this meme to them.

Article continues below advertisement

5. Get ready for all your favorite GoT characters dressed up in sombreros...

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: Tumblr

Or not? A girl can dream, right?

Article continues below advertisement

6. *Face palm*

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: memegenerator

Alternately: "I hate Cinco de Mayo," said no Juan ever. I'll be here with the jokes all day.

Article continues below advertisement

7. Dogs in sombreros?! Do it!

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: icanhascheezburger

Sorry about the consent thing, pooch. But just think of all the cute pictures you'll be in!

Article continues below advertisement

8. The cats can get in on the fun as well.

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: Instagram

Disclaimer: Do not give your cat tequila. 

Article continues below advertisement

9. Honestly me every time friends ask what we're doing for Cinco de Mayo...

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: Instagram

Though I'm pretty sure down in Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is just... May 5.

Article continues below advertisement

10. What did I just say?

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: Imgur

However, why not take the Cinco de Mayo spirit and support some local Mexican-owned businesses this Wednesday? You know their tacos will be 10x better than whatever they're cooking up at Taco Bell.

Article continues below advertisement

11. You tell them, Batman!

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: quickmeme

Permission to slap any of your friends who try and tell you this is why we celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Article continues below advertisement

12. Actually just tell me one thing about Mexico other than that you once spent spring break in Cancun.

happy cinco de mayo meme

Bonus points if you have any fun facts to share about the Franco-Mexican War. 

Article continues below advertisement

13. Let's just be upfront about what we're celebrating!

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: Tumblr

I'd be so much more down to hit the bars for Drunko de Gringo, TBQH.

Article continues below advertisement

14. Send this to that friend of yours who's still celebrating May the Fourth.

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: Imgur

Though if you want to get in on the Star Wars memes, we've got those too.

Article continues below advertisement

15. One more, for good measure.

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: Tumblr

I don't know who needed to see this adorable cat in a Darth Vader outfit, but you're welcome.

Article continues below advertisement

16. I've said it before and I'll say it again.

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: Instagram

Let's just call a spade a spade.

Article continues below advertisement

17. Accurate Cinco de Mayo plans.

happy cinco de mayo meme
Source: Instagram

Honest portrait of what we'll all look like after celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

Drink responsibly, brush up on your high school Spanish and stay woke!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Grab Your Friends for These Cinco de Mayo Food and Drink Deals

Does Bella Thorne Speak Spanish? She's Very Proud of Her Cuban Heritage

Icon Selena Quintanilla's Biggest Hits Were Written by This Family Member

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.