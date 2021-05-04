It's Time for a Fiesta! Check out These Cinco de Mayo Cocktail Recipes to Make at Home

It's Time for a Fiesta! Check out These Cinco de Mayo Cocktail Recipes to Make at HomeBy Gabrielle Bernardini
May. 4 2021, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
Let's party!
Cinco de Mayo, which is the celebration of Mexico's victory over the French Empire, is just around the corner. Because COVID-19 (also known as the coronavirus) restrictions are constantly changing, you may not be so eager to grab your friends and head to a crowded bar on May 5.
Don't worry, we've got you've covered.
Don't stop the celebrations just yet. We've rounded up some delicious craft cocktails that you can make from the comfort of your own home to celebrate this Cinco de Mayo, and we're sure they'll impress even your most critical besties.
So here is a roundup of cocktails to get your fiesta started!
Aqua ViTea Kombucharita
If you really want to impress your guests this Cinco de Mayo, try your hand at the Aqua ViTea Kombucharita. To make this drink, fill a glass with ice and pour 2 oz. of your favorite silver tequila.
Then, create your own sour mix by combining 1 tablespoon of simple syrup, 2 egg whites, and the juice of 1 lemon in a cup with a lip and shake. Pour your sour mix into the glass with tequila and shake. Add Aqua ViTea Tumeric Sunrise Kombucha and garnish with lime and cilantro.
Ketel One Mule
If you're not a fan of tequila, swap it out for vodka this Cinco de Mayo! To make this vodka-based mule, pour 1.5 oz. Ketel One Vodka, 4 oz. ginger beer, 1/2 oz. lime juice, and 1/4 oz. honey over ice. For a sophisticated look, garnish with lemon citrus sunshine. Yum!
Tropical Paloma
A twist on a Mexican classic cocktail, the Tropical Paloma is a refreshing drink to add Cinco de Mayo celebration. Simply pour 2 oz. Tequila El Jimador Silver and 2 oz. Tamarind Tangerine Mango Sour into glass over ice. Stir and add 4 oz. Jarritos Grapefruit soda. While stirring the drink, sprinkle a bit of Electricdust on top of the orange slice and use it as garnish.
Watermelon Basil Margarita
This drink is so delicious your guests will be asking for more! Combine 1.5 oz. PATRÓN Reposado, 1 oz. lime juice, 1 oz. fresh watermelon juice or puree, 1 oz. agave nectar, and three basil leaves or basil simple syrup, and shake over ice. Strain the drink over fresh ice and garnish with a basil leaf and wedge of watermelon or a dehydrated lime wheel.
E. Cuarenta Repo Derby
This drink is not only pretty, but it's also full of great flavor. To make this cocktail, combine 1.5 oz of E. Cuarenta Reposado tequila, 1 oz. grapefruit juice, 3/4 oz. honey syrup, and ice to a shaker. After shaking the ingredients together vigorously, strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a grapefruit twist.
Fresh Ink Smoked Margarita
Add a little smokey flavor to your marg this Cinco de Mayo. In a cocktail shaker, combine 1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver, 1/2 oz. lime juice, 1/2 pineapple juice, and 1/2 agave nectar over ice. Strain the mixture over fresh ice cubes in a glass that is rimmed with smoked sea salt. Finally, garnish with a lime and a dusting of smoked paprika. Enjoy!