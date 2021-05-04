Grab Your Friends for These Cinco de Mayo Food and Drink Deals

This coming Wednesday is Cinco de Mayo, and what better way to celebrate hump day than with this glorious holiday. What exactly are we drinking to? May 5 is not the day Mexico gained its independence. Rather, it's the day they defeated France in the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War back in 1862.

In the States, we like to go hard when it comes to celebrating this victory by eating Mexican food and drinking a bunch of mezcal. Plus, a ton of places near you are having Cinco de Mayo deals and offering specials for the occasion. Dig in!

Here are the best Cinco de Mayo deals near you.

Acapulco Restaurant & Cantina, Chevys Fresh Mex, or El Torito



Join the celebration at Acapulco, Chevys, or El Torito by partaking in margaritas, beers, shots, and tacos anytime from 3 p.m. to close in their cantinas and outdoor patios. While the meal will surely be a party on its own, the chains are also bringing in mariachi bands from 4 to 6, followed by DJs from 6 to closing.

Applebee's



Applebee's is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with their $5 Mucho cocktails. Give their new Tipsy Shark a try, or go for the Strawberry Daq-A-Rita, both made with premium 1800 Tequila. You can get in on this offer anytime before May 23.

Bahama Breeze

If you're looking for a more classic cocktail, head over to Bahama Breeze, where they're serving $5 margs all day long. However, recognizing that we're still in the COVID-19 pandemic and some might not feel comfortable dining indoors, Bahama Breeze is also offering margGOritas, a 7-ounce pour of their classic margarita served in a to-go pouch. You can still enjoy some festivities online, as the chain will be holding a virtual happy hour concert on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. EST on their page.

Chili's

This Cinco de Mayo, get your drink on all day long at Chili's, where their $5 drink deals are happening with tons of their best drinks. Enjoy the Presidente, Cheers to Patrón, Cuervo Blue 'Rita, Frose ‘Rita, as well as select draft imports.

Chipotle

Head on over to chipotleiq.com if you're looking for deals from Chipotle this Cinco de Mayo. In fact, the deals go all week long, but only if you're a particularly good trivia buff. Each day, 50,000 prizes will be given out to the first people who answer 10 questions correctly. If you're one of the winners, you'll get a coupon code for a free regular menu entree worth up to $8 with the purchase of a regular-price entree.

But if you're a nurse or health care worker, you may be able to get a free burrito without having to answer any trivia as the chain is currently giving out $250,000 of them to celebrate National Nurses Day on May 6.

Hungry Howie's

Want to get in on the fun, but you're not a big fan of the typical Cinco de Mayo deal's cuisine? Head on over to Hungry Howie's and order a medium one-topping pizza for just $5.55 anytime between May 2 and 5. Be sure to order online with the code "CINCO."

On the Border

On the Border is going all out for their Cinco de Mayo fiesta. Get your hands on $5 house margaritas, $1 Gold Tequila Meltdowns, and Grand Marnier souvenir sidecars while supplies last. If a house marg is a bit too plain for you, spice it up with some extra fruity flavors for just $1.50 more.

Taco Bell

Cinco de Mayo starts early for Taco Bell this year, thanks to the moon, as strange as that might sound. In honor of the moon entering into a phase that Taco Bell is calling "taco moon," fans can score a free Crunchy Taco between 8 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. in-store or all day through the app or online. But there are more deals to come if you miss out on this one.

The classic $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box, which includes one Crunchy Taco, one Soft Taco, one Doritos Locos Taco, one Spicy Potato Soft Taco, and a medium fountain drink, will be available all May 4 and 5, online and for delivery. The classic $15 Build Your Own Taco Party Pack will be available as well and includes three Crunchy Tacos, three Soft Tacos, three Doritos Locos Tacos, and three Spicy Potato Soft Tacos.





TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays is offering a few new menu items this Cinco de Mayo, including the Fire-Eating Fireball Margarita, the Amazing Blazing Pound of Queso Cheese Fries, and the Giant Churro Twists.

Tijuana Flats

Running from May 1 to 5, Tijuana Flats has $5 deals for five days. Grab a Mexican beer and taco, margarita, Dos Tacos, or two Mexican beers. These offers are only valid in-store, but if you want a meal to go, try the Cinco Fiesta To-Go, which consists of a taco kit, family-style salsa, and four-pack of margaritas (or lemonade or tea if you're not looking for alcohol), all for $50.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Uno Pizzeria & Grill with a Chicken Fajita Pizza and Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla from May 3 to 7. But the party doesn't end there. You can also sip on $5 margaritas from May 3 all the way to May 31.