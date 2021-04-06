5 Easy Beer-Based Cocktails for National Beer Day Anyone Can Make at Home

April 7 is here, which means so is National Beer Day ! National Beer Day was created to celebrate the 1933 bill, the Cullen-Harrison Act. After the start of Prohibition, when all alcohol was illegal, this federal act meant that people could sell and drink low-alcohol content beer. It was a huge day to celebrate!

For us, we can honor this historic bright spot during a pretty depressing period of American history — literally the Great Depression — at a time when we may need a bright spot ourselves. With COVID-19 still in the air, we’ve put together a list of five easy beer-based cocktails to make from home.

A quick note before we dive in — never shake the beer!