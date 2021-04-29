Want to "Meet and Eat" With Derek Hough? Better Get Your Dance On

This International Dance Day, Red Robin and Derek Hough are giving fans something to dance about. On April 29, 2021, Derek will be introducing us all to a brand new TikTok dance challenge, and it's inspired by something we all can't get enough of — bacon ! Well, more specifically, it's inspired by Red Robin's limited-time Bacon Bash menu.

So, what's the challenge all about? Read on to find out how to get your hands on the new menu items and how to win your own "meet and eat" with the choreographer himself.

Dance your way to meeting Derek Hough with the Bacon Dance TikTok Challenge.

Choreographed exclusively for Red Robin, Derek created the Bacon Dance TikTok Challenge as a tribute to the beloved salty snack. “Red Robin’s new Bacon Bash menu items are so good, you can’t help but dance,” said Derek Hough. “So, Red Robin and I have come together to create the newest TikTok dance challenge calling on all Red Robin fans, bacon-lovers, and dance enthusiasts to show off their moves for a chance to join me for a virtual ‘meet and eat’ over Red Robin’s new menu items.”

If you want to get in on the challenge, you might just end up being one of three participants to join in that "meet and eat." So, how do you do the dance? You're going to want to slide your left foot back while you alternate pressing your arms down at your sides before you cross your arms over your chest. Then snap your arms down, followed by alternating your arms out at each side while making a finger-gunning motion.

Then pull your left knee up, push it back down and out, and rotate your arms around each other. Step and slide right with the opposite arm raised, followed by the same on the left, and jump out and in. Cross your arms over each other and then point down on the left. Bring the left hand up to your face as you lift your left leg and push yourself around, so your back is to the camera.

Shake to the right, then the left, and then turn back to the camera, partially bent and with your arms behind your back. With your legs spread wide, slide right and then left. Stand straight and hold your arms up so that the palms are facing the camera. Then move your head and arms left and right a couple of times before closing your palms together. Then step out to the right and shake your hips as you move your hands to the left of your head, followed by the right.

Then jump out, wiggle those hips, and drop your hands out and down. Repeat that last motion, before turning to the left, drumming your arms out and down. Toss your arms out while you jump your left leg in front of the right, turn, and finish by using your right leg to slide you toward the camera.