Twisted Bacon Is the Latest Viral TikTok Food Hack

Aside from just simply being entertained on TikTok with dance videos, viral challenges, and lip-sync clips, users are also learning new tips and tricks in the lifestyle sphere. Whether someone is looking to perfect a winged eyeliner look or to find out how to get rid of a wine stain, the social media platform has become a way to pick up quick bursts of information.

If you're an avid TikTok scroller, you have probably learned a few new culinary skills or hacks. Whether you recreated the viral quesadilla, cooked up the feta pasta, or learned the best way to chop an onion, you're probably really thankful that creators are sharing their knowledge with the world. We know we are!

So, it's no surprise that another cooking hack has gone viral: twisted bacon. Keep reading to find out more about what fans of this hack are saying about their crispy pork.