Is Baby Jabba Cuter Than Baby Yoda? Twitter Is Torn

The origin story behind Baby Yoda is one for the books: in the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, a bounty hunter is seeking out his 50-year-old target, only with the knowledge of its location (not what it is or why he's searching for it). He and droid IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi) discover that it's a Baby Yoda, that it's extremely rare, and super special.