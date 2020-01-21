Is Baby Jabba Cuter Than Baby Yoda? Twitter Is Torn

Is Baby Jabba Cuter Than Baby Yoda? Twitter Is TornBy Lizzy Rosenberg
There's no denying that 2019 was the year of Baby Yoda — the tiny alien managed to steal hearts of Mandalorian fans and Star Wars newbies (like myself) worldwide. First there were memes, then Starbucks enthusiasts came up with a Baby Yoda Frappuccino... a handful of diehard fans even got Baby Yoda tattoos. But there's a new tiny intergalactic character in town, and he's totally blowing up the Twitterverse right now.
One talented Star Wars enthusiast decided to design a "baby-fied" version of Jabba the Hutt, and let me tell you, it might be one of the cutest entities from the sci-fi franchise yet. However, it makes way for a seriously important debate: Baby Jabba vs. Baby Yoda. Which is cuter? Let's see what fans think.
First, let's take a look at Baby Yoda.
The origin story behind Baby Yoda is one for the books: in the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, a bounty hunter is seeking out his 50-year-old target, only with the knowledge of its location (not what it is or why he's searching for it). He and droid IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi) discover that it's a Baby Yoda, that it's extremely rare, and super special.
With giant eyes, big ears, and the tiniest, most squeezable body on the planet, Baby Yoda looks like a cross between an adorable puppy, and the ancient version of Yoda we've all come to know and love... resulting in something that slightly resembles Disney's most beloved alien, Stitch. The hype was too real, and TBH, it was well-deserved.
... But Baby Jabba is a totally different story.
Baby Jabba does not yet exist in The Mandalorian. In fact, the concept behind the tiny version of the classic Star Wars character was simply designed by an avid Star Wars fan named Leonardo Viti. He has a knack for 3D art, and was able to whip up something reminiscent of Baby Yoda, but as Jabba the Hutt.
Definitely take a look at Leonardo's original artwork of Baby Jabba, below, and try not to cry. Also, Disney — if you're reading this — definitely consider using Leonardo's design for next season. This is totally what Twitter needed to see today.
Twitter is SO torn right now: Baby Jabba vs. Baby Yoda is the real debate of 2020.
While Baby Yoda stole hearts when he first debuted on the popular Disney+ series last year, fans were totally and utterly obsessed. But with the concept of Baby Jabba out there, fans are starting to think Baby Jabba might be cuter. What are your thoughts? See what fans had to say about it, in the tweets below.
So, what's the consensus? Is Baby Jabba actually cuter than Baby Yoda? Will this inspire Disney to create a Baby Jabba character, solely for the cuteness factor? This makes way for a serious discussion, and honestly, I'm going to take some time to mull it over. I don't think I'm ready to cast my vote just yet.
More from Distractify:
The Best, Cutest Baby Yoda Memes on the Internet
Baby Yoda Could Be the Most Important Character on 'The Mandalorian'
More From Distractify
Entertainment
'Big Time Adolescence' Sydney Sweeney Is Not Just an Actor — She's Also a Trained MMA Fighter!
Entertainment
'Criminal Minds' Ends Its Impressive 15-Year Run on CBS
Entertainment
Star Brim Won't Go to Jail — at Least, Until Her Baby Is Born
Entertainment
When Guy Fieri Isn't Eating His Way Around America, He's a Dad to Two Kids