Is Baby Jabba Cuter Than Baby Yoda? Twitter Is Torn

There's no denying that 2019 was the year of Baby Yoda — the tiny alien managed to steal hearts of Mandalorian fans and Star Wars newbies (like myself) worldwide. First there were memes, then Starbucks enthusiasts came up with a Baby Yoda Frappuccino... a handful of diehard fans even got Baby Yoda tattoos. But there's a new tiny intergalactic character in town, and he's totally blowing up the Twitterverse right now.

One talented Star Wars enthusiast decided to design a "baby-fied" version of Jabba the Hutt, and let me tell you, it might be one of the cutest entities from the sci-fi franchise yet. However, it makes way for a seriously important debate: Baby Jabba vs. Baby Yoda. Which is cuter? Let's see what fans think.